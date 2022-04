Tennessee Bill Criminalizes Homelessness, Puts Citizens at Risk of Jail Time, Police Searches & $3,000 Fine for Sleeping Outside

April 24, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill passed by the Tennessee legislature to deter homelessness could put all citizens at risk of jail, police searches and a $3,000 fine for sleeping or camping outside in a public place. The bill (HB 978/SB 1610), which was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and is pending review by Governor …



Read More...