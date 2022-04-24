The Bible In Paintings: SAMSON'S CAPTIVITY AND REVENGE

The Bible In Paintings 2 ENCOURAGEMENT FOR APPRECIATING AND APPLYING GOD'S MESSAGE J U D G E SCHAPTER 16 Then the Philistines seized him, gouged out his eyes and took him down to Gaza. 1 REMBRANDT "The Blinding of Samson" 2 Detail Source 3 "Samson's Blinding" 4 "Blind Samson" 5 GIOACCHINO ASSERETO "Philistines Gouging Out Samson's Eyes" 6 FRANZ HEINRICH LOUIS CORINTH "The Blinded Samson" Binding him with bronze shackles, they set him to grinding in the prison. But the hair on his head began to grow again after it had been shaved. 7 CARL BLOCH "Samson and the...



