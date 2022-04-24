The Masks Are Off – And the CDC has been exposed as a house of political theater

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The federal mask mandate on planes, trains, and public transportation never was about “the science.” It was about politics. No wonder then that U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida tossed the mandate in a 59-page ruling Monday.The Department of Justice will seek an emergency stay but in a way, it doesn’t matter. The toothpaste is out of the tube. Once you’ve told mask-resistant Americans they don’t have to fog up their glasses when they fly, it’s over.If the mandate had been about science, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have followed the...



Read More...