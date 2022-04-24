University of Wisconsin track star Sarah Shulze dead at 21

The University of Wisconsin campus is mourning the death of a beloved track and cross country star. Sarah Shulze, 21, died by suicide on April 13, her family announced. “Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” Shulze’s family said. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.” The California-born runner was a junior and member of the cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams at the University of Wisconsin. Wisconsin officials released a statement Friday regarding the beloved student, who...



