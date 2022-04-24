Update: Men Allowed To Have Opinions On Abortion Now That Men Can Get Pregnant

U.S.—Progressives have announced that men can, in fact, get pregnant, opening the door for men to have opinions on abortion as well. Across the country, men for the first time ever are now experiencing what it’s like to be able to form their own thoughts on abortion.

