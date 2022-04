“Vaccine” Sales Plummet – Expected To “Rebound Later This Year”

April 24, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

People have had enough of the injections and vaccine sales have plummeted. But big pharma’s sales of the “vaccines” are expected to “rebound later this year.” We all know what that means… Fierce Pharma warned that when Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday that it would not project COVID-19 vaccine sales for this year, citing a “global supply …



Read More...