Why U-Haul trucks all have Arizona license plates

April 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There are around 175,000 white and orange U-Haul rental trucks in the United States and Canada for do-it-yourself movers. And they all have something strange in common: Arizona license plates with the word "apportioned" slapped on them. An esoteric agreement between the 48 continental US states, Washington DC and all 10 Canadian provinces determining how big-rigs and other commercial vehicles that travel across state lines divvy up billions of dollars of license plate registration fees.Such vehicles — known as "apportionable vehicles" — are registered and licensed under what's known as the International Registration Plan (IRP), an agreement created between states...



