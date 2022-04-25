39-Year-Old Massachusetts Police Officer Suddenly Passes Away While Playing Hockey; Three Active-Duty Massachusetts Cops Suddenly Died Within 10 Days

April 25, 2022

Natick Police Officer, Mike Mabardy, passed away suddenly while playing hockey.The 39-year-old cop was an 11-year veteran and tragically leaves behind four young girls all under the age of 10.Mabardy died on Tuesday after he had a medical emergency while playing hockey at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, according to MetroWest Daily News.Three active-duty police officers in the state of Massachusetts have passed away suddenly within 10 days…



