A makeup brand is disputing a claim by Amber Heard's lawyer that Heard used its concealers to cover bruises from domestic violence

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A makeup brand is disputing a claim made by the actor Amber Heard's lawyer that Heard used one of the company's products to cover up bruises during her marriage to the actor Johnny Depp. In a viral TikTok video posted Thursday, the drugstore makeup brand Milani said the product in question — the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit — was released in 2017, a year after Heard filed for divorce from Depp. The video has since been viewed 4.6 million times. "You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!" the brand captioned...



