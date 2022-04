AOC Cries Outside Disney World In Dress Reading ‘Groom The Kids’

April 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ORLANDO, FL—According to sources reporting from Disney World, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen crying outside the entrance in an expensive, designer dress with the words "GROOM THE KIDS" emblazoned across the fabric.

