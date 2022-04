Caravan Of Liberal Refugees Arrives At MySpace Border

April 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BEVERLY HILLS, CA—Elon's purchase of Twitter is displacing thousands of angry Leftists, who have left their homes on Twitter and formed a caravan to greener pastures on MySpace.

