Democrats Continue Proud Tradition Of Wearing White Masks To Show Political Affiliation

April 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA—Despite the lifting of mask mandates across the United States, Democrats have chosen to continue their proud tradition of wearing white masks to show their political affiliation.

The post Democrats Continue Proud Tradition Of Wearing White Masks To Show Political Affiliation appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...