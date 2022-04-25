Democrats Slam ‘Dangerous’ Sale Of Twitter To Tesla CEO Elon Musk [Hurl – Barf]

April 25, 2022

Democratic lawmakers expressed concern that, under Musk, Twitter would reinstate the account of former President Donald Trump. The announcement by Twitter’s board of directors that it agreed to sell the social media company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk has many critics alarmed, including some Democratic lawmakers. In a tweet on Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) lamented the reported deal, calling it “dangerous for democracy.”



