Donald Trump To Share All 278,000 Tweets Everyone Missed While He Was Gone

April 25, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MAR-A-LAGO, FL—With Elon Musk reaching a deal to purchase Twitter, many on the platform believe Trump's account will soon be restored. Upon hearing the news, Trump announced that he will soon be sharing all 278,000 tweets the world missed while he was kicked off the platform.

