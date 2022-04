Don’t Book a Ride on the Red Wave Just Yet

April 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I was caught up in the euphoria of the thought of a Red Wave, a Tsunami, sweeping across America in November. Many Democrats announced retirement rather than go out a loser in the wake of Joe Biden’s dismal performance. They were smart or premature. I hope the latter is the correct response. I am tempering […]



Read More...