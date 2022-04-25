FBI May Have Made Off With $500 Million In Lost Civil War Gold, Treasure Hunter Group Alleges

A group of treasure hunters is suing the Department of Justice over "several tons of buried Civil War-era gold" that they claim the FBI may have found and made off with. The haul was supposedly lost or stolen during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg, according to local lore.

The group is called Finders Keepers - and they they wrote in a court filing last week that the FBI has failed to turn over records on its search for the gold. Previously, these records were said to have included 17 videos, but the government is now claiming only 4 such videos exist.

The FBI took place in a March 2018 dig at the supposed site of the gold, but claims they came up with nothing.

Anne Weismann, Finders Keepers' lawyer, told CBS: "This raises the obvious question of whether videotapes were destroyed in the interim." Weismann is trying to have a court order the FBI to explain the discrepancy in videos.

Photo: CBS

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. declined to comment to CBS.

Weissman wrote: "Its behavior points to one conclusion: The FBI does not want to acknowledge publicly or to plaintiff that it located gold at the Dent's Run site in March 2018."

Finders Keepers has been claiming that the FBI has acted suspiciously about the dig for the last four years. The group is trying to find the videos, which Weismann believes "would confirm the truth or falsity of this claim".

The DOJ says they can turn over records starting at the end of May, in monthly tranches of 500 pages. The DOJ says there is a total of 2,400 pages of records and 1,000 photos regarding the March 2018 dig.

The 1863 shipment of Union gold that was supposedly lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia has been investigated by Finders Keepers for years. The treasure hunters said they "led the FBI to a remote site 135 miles northeast of Pittsburgh where they say their instruments detected a large hunk of metal".

According to the CBS report, the FBI's contractor said they detected a "9-ton metallic mass suggestive of gold".

Finders Keepers accompanied the FBI on their dig but said they were confined to their car during the process.