GM To Produce "Electrified Corvette" Next Year 

General Motors President Mark Reuss disclosed to CNBC's Phil LeBeau that an electrified Chevrolet Corvette will be produced in 2023. 

The Chevrolet Corvette, also known as the 'Vette,' is an iconic American sports car with over 60 years of production and eight design generations. Reuss said the automaker would make two versions, one that is electrified and the other that has an internal combustion engine. 

He didn't give specifics when the all-electric Corvette would be released. 

"We will have an electrified Corvette next year. It's coming very quick," Reuss told LeBeau during an interview on "Squawk Box."

General Motors continues its push into EVs. The company confirmed earlier this year that a $30,000 Equinox EV and a Blazer EV would arrive in 2023. The Hummer EV is scheduled for launch in the fall.

EVs have been growing in popularity, yet production could be hampered due to a shortage of lithium and other essential industrial metals for battery-making. 

