The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Gold Tumbles Below $1900 – Erases All Post-Putin Risk-Premia

April 25, 2022   |   Tags:
Gold Tumbles Below $1900 - Erases All Post-Putin Risk-Premia

...as if it never happened.

Judging by the 'safe haven' derisking in the barbarous relic, Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent chaos in global markets is a nothingburger. For the third time since the Russian President invaded Ukraine, Gold has broken back below $1900...

Will the third time be the charm for a test of $1900?

 

Tyler Durden Mon, 04/25/2022 - 08:28


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment