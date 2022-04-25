Gold Tumbles Below $1900 – Erases All Post-Putin Risk-Premia
April 25, 2022 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEGold Tumbles Below $1900 - Erases All Post-Putin Risk-Premia
Tyler Durden Mon, 04/25/2022 - 08:28
...as if it never happened.
Judging by the 'safe haven' derisking in the barbarous relic, Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent chaos in global markets is a nothingburger. For the third time since the Russian President invaded Ukraine, Gold has broken back below $1900...
Will the third time be the charm for a test of $1900?
Leave Your Comment