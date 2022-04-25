Harvard Astrophysicist Says Alien-Tech Crashed Into The Pacific Ocean, And Now He Wants To Recover It

Authored by Katie Hutton via TheMindUnleashed.com,

A leading astrophysicist is devising a plan to send a team to the Pacific Ocean’s depths in search of what he thinks to be advanced extraterrestrial technology.

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb thinks that an interplanetary object that crashed into the Earth in 2014 was some kind of spaceship. His thesis is controversial in the science community.

According to information released last week by the United States Space Command (USSC), the object indeed came from another star system. The projectile – which sped across the sky off the shore of Manus Island, Papua New Guinea – was determined to be a meteor by the agency.

According to the New York Post, Prof. Loeb, on the other hand, isn’t having any of it. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he suggested that the item may have been created by extraterrestrials.

“Our discovery of an interstellar meteor heralds a new research frontier,” the Harvard astronomer wrote in a piece for The Debrief. “The fundamental question is whether any interstellar meteor might indicate a composition that is unambiguously artificial in origin. Better still, perhaps some technological components would survive the impact.”

After spending decades researching astronomy, Prof. Loeb has lately turned his attention to the possibility that life exists somewhere other than Earth. Severe criticism has been leveled at him by others in his field for his alien theories, which have garnered widespread attention.

Prof. Loeb, while working with a Harvard student, was the astronomer who, a few years ago, determined that the object was interstellar. After doing their investigation, the duo wrote a paper about it, but they were told not to publish it since they had utilized classified government data.

Following the confirmation of their suspicion by the USSC on April 7, Loeb has called for an expedition to locate whatever is left of the interstellar object.

According to the Post, It was highlighted in his article that a recovery trip may be accomplished by utilizing “scooping” magnets to examine the 10 square kilometer area of the Pacific Ocean where the item is believed to have landed.

“My dream is to press some buttons on a functional piece of equipment that was manufactured outside of Earth,” Loeb says.

Prof. Loeb has said on several occasions that Oumuamua - an interstellar object that raced past the Solar System in 2017 - was technology sent by extraterrestrials, which we wrote about in The Mind Unleashed here.