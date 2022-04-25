In “Huge Win For Border Security”, Court Temporarily Blocks Biden Admin From Lifting ‘Title 42’

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Morale among Border Patrol agents is at an “all-time low” as they face massive, unprecedented border numbers as well as a looming end to the Title 42 public health order, which is expected to further fuel the overwhelming surge. “The agents are upset. I’ve never seen agents so upset as I have under what is currently going on,” Brandon Judd, head of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) told Fox News Digital in an interview. And now, Fox News reports that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Monday that his office obtained a temporary restraining order blocking the Biden administration...



Read More...