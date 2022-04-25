Joe Biden Just Promoted the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Who Attacked the Investigation into the Hunter Biden-Linked Burisma

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden nominated Geoffrey Pyatt – a participant in a controversial leaked phone call with State Department official Victoria Nuland about Ukraine – to serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.The nomination of Pyatt, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, was announced on April 22nd and, if confirmed, would make him the president’s leading official on energy security.Pyatt previously served in the Obama administration from 2013 to 2016 as its Ambassador to Ukraine, and during his tenure, was embroiled in a leaked phone call controversy with then-Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian...



