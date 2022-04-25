McCarthy warns of impeachment for Biden border official

April 25, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned that impeachment could be on the table for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a trip to the southern border with other GOP lawmakers. The border trip is meant to kick off a week where Republicans plan to seize on the issue to bolster their midterm election chances — and to put the pressure on Mayorkas, who is set to testify to the House three times on Wednesday and Thursday.



