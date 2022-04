Price to buy a Congressman $1 million, according to Rep. Mo Brooks

April 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“Special interest groups run Washington, and I don’t mean that metaphorically. I mean literally,” said Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama). Brooks made that comment recently speaking to supporters as he detailed why politicians, from both parties, never do anything for the people they are supposed to represent. Rather, the politicians work for the lobbyists and […]



Read More...