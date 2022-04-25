Ron DeSantis Signs Law Creating 'Police Force' to Pursue 'Election Crimes'

April 25, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill creating a new agency to target voter fraud that critics say is unnecessary and could be used for partisan gains. DeSantis on Monday signed legislation intended to tighten safeguards against voter fraud while establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security. The Republican governor's signature is the latest red state response to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. But opponents call the new office a solution in search of a problem. The Office of Election Crimes and Security will be set up in the Florida Department...



