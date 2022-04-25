Trump Blasts Putin’s Use of the ‘N-Word’ on Piers Morgan’s New Show

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump lashed out against Russian President Vladimir Putin for repeatedly using the “nuclear word,” claiming that if he were still president he would try and stop the strongman from ever saying it again. “Putin uses the ‘N-word’. I call it the ‘N-word’. He uses the ‘N-word’, the nuclear word all the time. That’s a no-no, you’re not supposed to do that,” Trump railed during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that aired Monday. “He uses it on a daily basis. And everybody’s so afraid, so afraid, so afraid. And as they’re afraid he uses it more and...



