Vintage Recipes That Will Make You Ask “What Were They Thinking

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If you ever browsed an old cookbook, you probably have stumbled upon some sort of strange recipe that makes you go “What?”. These sorts of recipes usually try to combine completely incompatible ingredients and pass the whole thing off as being “savory” or “piquant” when in reality “absolutely disgusting” sounds more suiting. And we’re not talking about things like salt and caramel. We’re talking about bananas and mayo, or cheese and lime. Here’s a challenge for you: find a vintage cookbook in your grandparents’ home and try looking for the weirdest and most bizarre recipe you can think of. Now...



Read More...