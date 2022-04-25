What to do with an Antique Bible (1856) (Vanity)

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In 1954 my wife's, now deceased mother, brought with her from Minnesota a bible, which is in our possession. We do not know the origins of the Bible, beyond the above. It is not a 'Family' Bible with pertinent information related to the original owners except for the following:Henry and Sarah Monser Hastings, Minnesota 1859Teach me, O Lord, the way of the statutes; And I shall keep them unto the end. Ps 119 v 33The Bible was printed by: New York American Bible Society 1856 The very large Bible measures: 11.5" by 15.5" x 3.5"



Read More...