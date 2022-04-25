Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man at urinal in the buttocks

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 41-year-old Maumee woman was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a man while he used a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department report, Shahnaz Ali is accused of entering a restroom and stabbing a man with a knife or other sharp object in the buttocks while he was using a urinal at Leroy and Margaret’s Suds and Grub. When police arrived, the report says they saw the victim, a male in his mid-forties “standing at a urinal in the bathroom with two visible stab wounds on his right buttock.” In the statement he gave to...



