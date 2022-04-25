Zelensky speaks in favor of settling Ukraine-Russia conflict in diplomatic way

April 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

KYIV. April 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would wish to follow a diplomatic path to resolve the military standoff between Ukraine and Russia. "I want to stop the war and put an end to it. There is a diplomatic path and a military one. Any healthy person always chooses a diplomatic path because they know that, even if it's difficult, it could prevent the loss of thousands or tens of thousands" lives, Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday. "And any leader, whether he wants it personally or not, has no right...



