Biden to Spend an Ungodly Amount of Money Building a Green Military

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Earth Day, which was created by a man who killed his girlfriend and composted her body in a closet, is over. Joe Biden had a special announcement to commemorate the occasion. Our military is going green. I’m not kidding. We’re going to spend an absurd amount of money retrofitting everything to have planet-friendly armed forces. You know that means a less efficient military. Take out the word ‘rapid’ when referring to our armed forces’ capabilities should this overhaul be successful. All I can say to this initiative is ‘Jesus, take the wheel’ (via Fox News): President Biden on Friday said...



