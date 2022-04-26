Bike Week double homicide: Prosecutors to seek death penalty against accused killer

April 26, 2022

The State Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach couple as they returned home on their bicycles after a night of Bike Week festivities, according to a press release. Jean R. Macean, 32, of Orlando, was indicted on March 29 by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon while acting with premeditation in the killings of Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, according to the indictment. The Aultmans were stabbed repeatedly while riding their bicycles home early in the morning of March 6 after attending...



