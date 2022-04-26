Boy is arrested for murder of Wisconsin girl Lily Peters, 10, who was found dead after vanishing while coming home from aunt’s house: Cops say suspect knew his alleged victim

April 26, 2022

A boy has been arrested for the murder of a 10 year-old Wisconsin girl in a wooded area near her aunt's house, with cops saying their suspect knew the victim. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the suspect was a juvenile who was known to the victim, Lily Peters, who was found in woodland near Chippewa Falls, northeast of Eau Claire on Monday morning, close to the home of an aunt she'd been visiting when she vanished. Kelm declined to say how old the boy was, the nature of his relationship to Peters, and what led them to arrest...



