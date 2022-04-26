The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: You Will Do What’s Good for You

April 26, 2022   |   Tags:
Rhode Island state Sen. Sam Bell  has introduced a bill that would require all unvaccinated residents of the state pay a $50-a-month fine. The fine would apply to everyone eligible for the vaccine. Bell's bill would also force unvaccinated Rhode Islanders to pay double their state income taxes.

