Chris Wallace Unsure of Next Move After CNN+ Demise

April 26, 2022

Former Fox News anchor and now former CNN+ anchor Chris Wallace admitted Sunday night his professional future remains unclear. When asked by moderator Jacqueline Adams if he had any personal revelations to share following the shutdown of CNN+ last week, the 74-year-old joked he had no breaking news to share. “Frankly, what I’m mostly concerned about right now, and very, is my team and hundreds of other people … that had jobs at CNN+,” Wallace said. “Some of them had left CNN to go to streaming. Some of them had left other places, moved across the country. And so I...



