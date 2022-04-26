DeSantis calls San Francisco a 'dumpster fire,' fears Californians importing 'destruction' to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at San Francisco, calling the city a "dumpster fire" while expressing fears over what would happen if companies there relocated to Florida. "There is cause for concern," DeSantis said during an event Monday. "Texas would have all these companies moved from California over the years. So you'd have companies move from San Francisco to Austin, and they'd bring hundreds of employees with them. And those employees would vote the exact same way they voted that turned San Francisco into the dumpster fire that it is DeSantis expressed fears that California voters could begin moving...



