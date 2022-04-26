‘Elon Is the Singular Solution I Trust’: Jack Dorsey Throws Support Behind Musk After Twitter Takeover Approved

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, threw his support behind Elon Musk’s deal to take the social media platform private, with a Twitter thread that begins with a link to Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place.” The Twitter board had unanimously approved the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s unsolicited offer amidst polarizing reactions and a shift in content moderation policies that some users claim has already begun. As the drama unfolds, Dorsey weighed in with his opinion regarding the takeover and Twitter’s future with Musk at the helm.“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,”...



