Family Dollar worker, 21, is charged with murder after emptying entire clip (magazine) into the back of a 49-year-old shoplifter who stole motor oil

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A shocking clip shows the moment a Houston Family Dollar employee killed a shoplifter, firing six shots into his back as he fled the store with motor oil. Antonio Batres, 21, faces a murder charge after he emptied the clip of his Glock 9mm pistol into 49-year-old Troy Odom around 4.30 pm on April 17 as shoppers looked on. In video taken by a shopper, two store employees are seen confronting Odom - one of the men can be heard shouting unintelligibly. Bottles of motor oil are strewn across the ground. 'He had that all in his pants,' says the...



Read More...