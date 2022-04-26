Family Dollar worker, 21, is charged with murder after emptying entire clip (magazine) into the back of a 49-year-old shoplifter who stole motor oil
A shocking clip shows the moment a Houston Family Dollar employee killed a shoplifter, firing six shots into his back as he fled the store with motor oil. Antonio Batres, 21, faces a murder charge after he emptied the clip of his Glock 9mm pistol into 49-year-old Troy Odom around 4.30 pm on April 17 as shoppers looked on. In video taken by a shopper, two store employees are seen confronting Odom - one of the men can be heard shouting unintelligibly. Bottles of motor oil are strewn across the ground. 'He had that all in his pants,' says the...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment