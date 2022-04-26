Genomic sequencing is changing diagnosis, treatment for patients with brain cancer (Available “UCSF500 Cancer Gene Panel” greatly helped direct treatment approach over standard slide review)

Patients diagnosed with a type of brain tumor survived for longer when they were treated aggressively with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. But far from suggesting that more treatment always leads to better survival, the study by UC San Francisco underscores the critical role of genomic profiling in diagnosing and grading brain tumors. In the study, UCSF researchers followed 38 patients with a tumor type that was reclassified by the World Health Organization in November 2021, from a grade 2 or 3 glioma, to a "glioblastoma, IDH-wildtype, CNS WHO grade 4," based on its molecular features. The previous diagnosis was determined...



