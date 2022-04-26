HOUSE Attorney who questioned Greene says her testimony ‘stretches credulity’

April 26, 2022

The attorney who questioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a hearing examining her eligibility to serve in public office following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot said her response to some questions “stretches credulity.” Asked on CNN if Greene committed perjury, Andrew Celli Jr. said that determination will be made by a judge in the Peach State. “But I will say it stretches credulity that this woman can make these kinds of statements, make them publicly on her Facebook page and then claim she doesn’t remember. It’s shocking to me,” he added. Greene testified after a group of Georgia voters...



