Hunter Biden urged brother’s widow to get tested for HIV during their affair

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hunter Biden desperately insisted his brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, get screened for HIV as their torrid affair cooled off in the summer of 2018, emails show. Biden, 52, implored Hallie to be tested for HIV in an email sent to Beau Biden’s widow on July 27, 2018, about a month before he fathered an out-of-wedlock child with former stripper Lunden Roberts. “You need to inform me of the result,” Hunter wrote in the email found on his abandoned laptop, a copy of which was obtained by The Post. “TODAY. I am getting tested today. I have been sick scared Hallie...



Read More...