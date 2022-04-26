'I do have a child that suffers': Megan Fox reveals she has bought books written by transgender children – after her son Noah, nine, developed a desire to wear dresses

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Megan Fox has revealed that she bought books written by transgender children for her son Noah - after he developed a desire to wear dresses. Appearing on the cover of Glamour UK's April issue, the actress, 35, claimed that she encourages her brood to express themselves through clothing 'however they want' while assuring it has nothing to do with their sexuality. Megan shares Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, who she was married to between 2010 and 2021. She got engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly in January of this year. Speaking about...



Read More...