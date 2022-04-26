Investigators in Georgia ballot harvesting probe zero in on funding, eyewitness whistleblower

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Georgia investigators have signaled their focus in a wide-ranging investigation into alleged illegal ballot trafficking during the 2020 election with subpoenas that target the possible source of funding for such an operation and any eyewitness participants. The four subpoenas obtained Monday by Just the News through an open records request show the State Elections Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger want the identity of any suspected participants in ballot harvesting, including a whistleblower identified only as John Doe who an election watchdog claims admitted to gathering ballots for cash. The document demands were delivered late last week to the...



