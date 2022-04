Jen Psaki is Insulting America and Must Resign

April 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The body ofTexas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans has been found. You may not know who Bishop Evans is, and that is understandable. Evans went missing last week when he saved illegal alien drug smugglers caught in the dangerous currents of the Rio Grande. His disappearance was reported on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, […]



