Lauren Boebert Annihilates Pocahontas in One Tweet

April 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, leftists believe the social media giant is inherently evil. They respond by going to the network they consider inherently evil to voice their opinions about its newfound evilness.

Senator Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren has been one of the most outspoken politicians warning how Musk buying Twitter is a threat to democracy. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert had a retort:

Elizabeth Warren said that @ElonMuskbuying Twitter is dangerous to our democracy. I think claiming you’re a Native American solely for your own professional and political gain is dangerous to our democracy, Senator Karen.

Elizabeth Warren said that @ElonMusk buying Twitter is dangerous to our democracy. I think claiming you're a Native American solely for your own professional and political gain is dangerous to our democracy, Senator Karen. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 26, 2022

Yes, she called her “Senator Karen.”

The post Lauren Boebert Annihilates Pocahontas in One Tweet appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...