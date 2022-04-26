More Cardiac Abnormalities Seen in People Living With HIV

People living with HIV who are on antiretroviral treatment and have low to moderate heart disease risk scores nevertheless had baseline cardiovascular abnormalities at a rate three times higher than people without cardiovascular disease in the general population, according to data published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. While heart disease is traditionally associated with aging, it affects people living with HIV at younger ages.



