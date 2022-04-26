New York Times: Audio reveals McCarthy worried GOP lawmakers' rhetoric would incite violence after Jan. 6

April 26, 2022

Gaetz blasted McCarthy and Scalise in a statement he tweeted Tuesday night, saying in part that "Rep. McCarthy and Rep. Scalise held views about President Trump and me that they shared on sniveling calls with Liz Cheney, not us. This is the behavior of weak men, not leaders." Brooks, in response to the report, told CNN in a statement that "Kevin McCarthy spoke before knowing the facts." (CNN)New audio of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, obtained and reported on by The New York Times on Tuesday, reveals he expressed concern about far-right House Republicans inciting violence against other lawmakers in...



