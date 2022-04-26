Operational information as of 6:00 am on April 26 on Russian invasion – General Staff of Armed Forces Source: https://censor.net/en/n3336836

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 am on April 26. Thus, the sixty-second era of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began. The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy is advancing in the Eastern Operational Zone to defeat the Allied forces, establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and secure a land corridor between the territories and the occupied Crimea. It is noted that in the Volyn and Polissya directions the state, position, and...



Read More...