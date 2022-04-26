Pfizer’s COVID Pill Paxlovid Fails In Clinical Trials

People who took Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid, reported that following the five-day treatment period, they would begin testing positive for Covid again and it has as a result failed in clinical trials.Paxlovid has been hailed as one of the gold standard Covid treatments in the United States, with President Joe Biden mentioning it at this year’s State of the Union speech.However, some people who took the drug to treat the virus have reported an unusual occurrence.The Pfizer-developed medicine is thought to be highly effective at averting hospitalization or death in people who have already been infected with the virus, but...



