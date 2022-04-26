Poland Confirms Russia To Halt All Gas Delivery Wednesday If Payment Not Settled In Rubles

Update(1340ET): Following initial reports from Poland’s largest news portal Onet that Russian natural gas delivery to Poland had been suspended, Gazprom denied that it had at this point stopped flows. However, it quickly said that it will halt gas deliveries starting tomorrow. But at this point gas from Russia is not flowing via the Yamal pipeline, disrupting delivery to Germany...

After the initial reports, which sent European gas princes exploding, Poland has confirmed that a suspension of gas is imminent if it doesn't agree to pay in Rubles. Bloomberg is now reporting, "Poland’s main gas distributor PGNiG says it was informed by Gazprom that starting from Wednesday at CET0800 all deliveries of natural gas will be halted."

And further, "PGNiG says will seek damages over breach of contract." The news comes after a reported crisis meeting of Poland’s Climate Ministry. Now it appears some final decisions must be made amid the ultimatum from Moscow.

A flurry of breaking headlines...

Poland prepares to be cut off from Russian hydrocarbons pic.twitter.com/wxiu8b1n9J — Neil Hume (@humenm) April 26, 2022

POLAND: GAS FROM RUSSIA IS NOT FLOWING VIA YAMAL TO GERMANY

POLAND'S TOP ENERGY OFFICIAL NAIMSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW

RUSSIAN GAS SUPPLIES TO POLAND PICKING UP AFTER BEING PREVIOUSLY HALTED - OPERATOR DATA — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) April 26, 2022

POLISH GAS CO'S SAYS RUSSIA TO HALT GAS DELIVERIES FROM APRIL 27 https://t.co/vNkOisoFRa — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) April 26, 2022

* * *

Update(1241ET): Gazprom has said it did not suspend natural gas flows to Poland, but issued an ultimatum stipulating that Poland must pay in Rubles "today" based on what was previously laid out by Putin, namely that "unfriendly countries" must now pay for its supplies in the Russian currency.

GAZPROM SAYS IT HAS NOT SUSPENDED GAS SUPPLIES TO POLAND: RTRS

GAZPROM: POLAND HAS TO PAY FOR GAS TODAY UNDER NEW RUBLE RULES

Poland’s largest news portal, Onet, reports that the Polish state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG, is holding a crisis meeting.



Poland is one of the countries that has refused to pay for gas in rubles — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) April 26, 2022

And meanwhile...

BREAKING: Poland sanctions 50 Russian firms and oligarchs including Gazprom. Russia has reportedly suspended gas supplies to Poland over its refusal to pay in rubles. — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 26, 2022

* * *

Update(11:42ET): And there it is - Reuters news wire is reporting that Russia halted natural gas supplies to Poland for Warsaw's refusal to pay in Rubles and following repeat warnings from President Putin:

POLAND'S RUSSIAN GAS FLOW HALTED DUE TO NON-PAYMENT IN RUBLES - LOCAL MEDIA SOURCES

* * *

There are emerging reports that Russia has halted natural gas deliveries to Poland, albeit it initially remains unconfirmed by the Russian government at this point.

Bloomberg is citing the prominent Polish news portal Onet.pl to report Tuesday late afternoon (local time):

"Russia has halted gas deliveries to Poland under the Yamal contract, Onet.pl website reports citing Polish government sources it didn’t name."

Markets are reacting immediately on the reports with European gas prices exploding 17% higher on the news...

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that Onet says it has also confirmed the news at PGNiG, Poland’s dominant gas company.

Poland's Climate Ministry has reportedly called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.

Via Reuters

The report out of Polish national news indicates that formal government announcements are to be made later in the day, likely within hours...

Russia has suspended gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract, Onet has learned unofficially. A crisis team has gathered at the Ministry of Climate. There is no announcement from Russia as to whether this is the fulfillment of the ultimatum that Vladimir Putin recently threatened. Official announcements on this matter are to be released today.

A month ago as Poland took steps to wind down all Russian oil imports by end of the year, other European countries also began warning their populations on the need to conserve natural gas usage amid potential severe supply shortages.

Reports: Russia has reportedly suspended natural gas supplies to Poland.



55% of Poland's gas imports come from Russia



Reports: Russians did not inform the Polish side about the reasons for the suspension of deliveries — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 26, 2022

Also potentially behind this reported halt in Russian gas is that on Monday for the first time Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed that his country has sent tanks to Ukraine.:

"Yes," Morawiecki said when asked if Poland had or would send tanks to Ukraine. He declined to reveal any further details including the number of tanks sent.

This follows in March Warsaw attempting to send MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base for the US to deliver them to Kiev - something which the Pentagon rejected as premature and high risk.

Poland is also hosting US troops, who are lately engaged in training Ukrainian forces on advanced weaponry like drones. If these fresh reports of a gas shutoff to Poland are confirmed, it appears that Moscow has had enough.