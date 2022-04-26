Poll: Majority Believe Joe Biden Not Fit for Presidency, Doubt Mental Ability

A majority of voters believe President Joe Biden is not fit to be president and doubt his mental ability, a Monday Harris poll revealed. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they had “doubts” about Biden’s mental ability. Sixty-two percent said Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old. Among independents, a plurality expressed doubt about Biden’s mental ability (34-20 percent). Twelve percent of Democrats also were skeptical of Biden’s mental ability to lead. 63 percent of Democrats said the president is mentally fit. Though Biden is nearing 80 years old, he plans to run again in 2024....



